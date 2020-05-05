How do you celebrate Mother’s Day? Most of my life, I recall my family spending Mother’s Day at my grandma’s house in Chicago.
Most of my aunties, uncles and cousins from my mom’s side would be trickling through the door as we arrived. My grandma and some of the aunties would have gone to church that morning wearing the most elegant hats and two-piece suits. They would make us feel welcome as we all came through the door.
They did a great job hugging every last one of us, and some of us, they knew by name. You see, my mom and dad have 18 kids, and we did not expect our extended family to know each one of us personally. If we were visiting family in Chicago, it was for a big occasion, like Mother’s Day.
I recall looking forward to Grandma’s homemade cake with chocolate icing — that icing was almost like candy. Sometimes we were given the leftovers from the cake. I vividly remember her homemade punch — red Kool-Aid with a little bit of fruit flavoring it to perfection. It was always served in a glass punch bowl, sitting on a table near the entrance.
Even though the living room was not very large, there was always space for everyone. One of the favorite parts of the day was card-reading and gift-giving time. After everyone had a chance to eat, it was time to read the cards, one by one.
I am not sure how I was designated to read the cards; I was shy. Still, I liked to read the cards for everyone. A “good card” was not just the one endowed with cash; though, whenever I would open those cards and handover the money, there were many “oohs’” and “ahs.” The bragging rights went to the individual who had chosen the best card — the card whose words were so sweet and uniquely representative of Grandma. They took great pride in choosing the best card. A few of the aunties and cousins knew Grandma’s fashion style and size. They would give her beautiful hats, two-piece suits and clothing items.
Even the babies gave what they could to Grandma. I remember her embracing them as they would come up to her. I was always amazed that she knew all of them.
It occurred to me as I was reminiscing about Mother’s Day in past years, most of the time, Mother’s Day was spent celebrating Grandma. This is a good thing: Grandma was a really kind, supportive, selfless, personable, hardworking and wise woman. Yet, I wondered, how did my mom feel on Mother’s Day during those years? Did she feel somewhat forgotten on a day that should have championed her strength, beauty, grace, patience, diligence, instruction, encouragement and love?
So, I asked my mom. She said she did not feel neglected at all; she was very happy to go and visit her mom every Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day being roughly two weeks after my mom’s birthday, she said she preferred not to have a big celebration for both.
Today, I want to celebrate and give honor to the most beautiful woman I know, my mother. Many ladies have asked me, “How could your mom not only give birth to 18 kids, but homeschool all of them?” My response has been, “My mom would say, it was only by the grace of God.”
Today, all across the world, most of us have been staying at home more than usual due to social distancing caused by COVID-19. I pray for families during this time, that opportunities for parents to invest in the spiritual, moral, educational and practical development of their children will be unprecedented; that motherhood will be championed like never before, that this quarantine will be a stepping stone for families to be made stronger by the grace of God.
In order for this to happen, we as a people must seek God, that He will have mercy and bless the family unit, give us the grace to invest in our homes, and mold the building blocks for a better society. Happy Mother’s Day!
Quote for the month: one of my mom’s favorite scripture verses — “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com