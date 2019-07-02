Controversial as this topic of “human rights” and “a woman’s right to choose” is, everyone’s opinions matter.
Our opinions shape our conversations, shape the advice we give others, shape our political choices, shape our environment everywhere we go. Not everyone has an opinion about some things, and that is understandable.
When I think of the topic at hand, a few questions come to mind. I shared these questions with my colleague, Joe, (that is his actual name, well Joseph to be exact), and he was gracious enough to share a list of his own.
The following discourse is a combination of my original questions and two of Joe’s questions accompanied with my responses to them. His questions are really thought-provoking, which I hope to share in totality between this month and the following month. Ready?
My original questions:
1. Should parents be given unquestionable legal authority over their children when they do not look after the best interest of their children?
2. Does the Dept. of Children and Family Services take legal measures to revoke guardianship from parents when their custodial responsibilities are deemed negligent?
3. Should the quality of life be determined by one’s capacity — his or her physical and mental abilities to communicate and operate — in comparison to those who are “normal?”
4. Do we adopt the inhumane practices of those who once ruled that the feeble, crippled and disabled were unfit to live?
5. Do I honor and trust God, the giver of life, if I take life into my own hands?
These are some of the questions that come to mind when I hear various reasons to support “a woman’s right to choose.” There are a myriad of reasons and circumstances why some would consider the cause for abortion such as these two questions Joe posed below:
Should every woman not be able to make her own choice with this grand moral decision?
Whether a woman should be given the right to choose to bring life into the world or not is not my argument, and I do not know that this can be decided by legislature. My heart speaks to the individual: a baby is left at your doorstep; can you find the capacity to take on the responsibility to take action and nurture that life (hand her over to local authorities), anything but let this child stay at your doorstep left to unknown dangers?
Is a person a person at all without consciousness? Is this not what makes us human? If you do not have memory, free will, perception or emotion, are you a person?
Some people do not equivocate an egg, zygote, embryo, etc. with a child who is born. My question is, but why should it not be born? What reason could be pressing enough that we suppress someone’s chance to be born? I was in the emergency room when my sister was in labor with my nephew, and I heard her say, “He’s getting ready to come out.” That beautiful boy was there in that room the entire time — nine months of growth he was there — and my sister gave him the chance of a lifetime.
Whether someone is a person before consciousness, memory, free will, etc.?
I believe one’s faith, your personal conviction, knowledge on the subject plays a part in what you may believe about this subject. Bible scholars, biologists and doctors are equipped to speak extensively around the particulars of conception, the question of where life begins and things of that nature. My call is to look beyond technicalities, though. I do not need a master’s degree in nursing or biology or attending seminary classes to be able to understand that you cannot stop or prevent nothing (there is nothing to stop), but you can stop or prevent something. If an abortion, in its general sense, prevents the destination of an egg, zygote, embryo, etc. from developing and being born and having a life on this earth, should I choose this destination for anyone?
My prayer and hope is that we consider our offspring as we consider the right to choose.
Feel free to give me your opinion, share your experiences, research or advice on this topic. I apologize if anyone tried to contact me via my previous email address: precious.angelkelly@aol.com. I lost access to this address. Here is my new one: apreciouschild2@gmail.com.
Quote of the month:
“Is it lawful on the sabbath days to do good or to do evil? to save life? or to destroy it?” (Jesus Christ, Luke 6 :9)
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com