Someone shared a tiny story with me the other day which shifted my understanding of greatness — what we value in a person.
The lady was bragging about her son-in-law, how great he was. He had passed away 14 years ago, and yet, her frequent mention of him showed that he had made a timeless impression on her life.
She shared an incident that shed light on why she thought he was so amazing. One day, her son-in-law was re-carpeting the closet in his home. As he worked, his daughter, a toddler, was getting in the way. Instead of yelling at her and demanding she play somewhere else, he took a purse and threw it in the opposite direction.
This caused his daughter’s attention to go toward the purse instead of his workspace. Though that gesture was a brief minute of kindness and thoughtfulness, it stayed in his mother-in-law’s heart for more than 14 years.
She expressed to me that she was heartbroken at the fact that her grandchild did not get enough time to spend with her dad to know the wonderful person he was.
We may assign the title of greatness for various reasons. I, for one, look for action: what activities does a person involve himself or herself with?
Yet, our visible accomplishments may or may not expose what is in our hearts. The way we speak, the way we care about someone else’s feelings, the way we approach what would annoy us with innovative ways to exchange peaceably with others; all these can reveal the condition of one’s heart.
What would you say of the people you esteem the most? They could be public figures or close neighbors: what defines greatness to you?
Quote for the month: The desire of a man is his kindness: and a poor man is better than a liar. (Jewish proverb)
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com