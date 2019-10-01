“At the cross, at the cross where I first saw the light,
And the burdens of my heart rolled away.
It was there by faith I received my sight,
And now, I am happy all the day”
This hymn is dear and near to my heart. Written by Isaac Watts centuries ago, still it narrates a lively picture of what some people experience when they understand the meaning and purpose of the cross.
Last month, I began to share with you my journey to understanding the passion of the cross and the significance of the Bible; how it wasn’t until I understood the purpose of the cross that the wonderful mysteries of the Bible unfolded in my heart.
It instigated a personal longing to get to know this God who created me, loved me and wanted to save me. But get this. I began to put faith in a God who had a plan of salvation for all mankind.
When I read one of the books of the Bible, titled Isaiah, the truth in that book overwhelmed my heart with such hope and joy; that the God who created heaven and earth, the God who presented himself with strength and miraculous wonders to the people of Israel, was the God who promised them, right from the beginning, that through them He would birth a blessing for every nation on earth.
The entire Bible chronicles the blessing coming into fruition in the person of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was the promised Savior to reunite a fallen humanity with the knowledge of the God who created and loved them, granting us a chance to become a part of God’s family, a union that would last for all eternity.
Humankind’s existence on earth is temporary, at this present time, because of our disobedience to God. Way back in the beginning of our existence we separated ourselves from not only the close relationship we enjoyed with God, but also we extricated ourselves from a special gift God intended to give us — ever-lasting life.
We may know the story of Adam and Eve, the first parents of humankind, whose initial sin (disobedience to the instructions God gave them) in the Garden of Eden spawned a ripple effect of sin and disobedience on the generations that succeeded — it was our inheritance, unfortunately. The reality is: bad actions merit bad consequences, and their disobedience brought the forewarned judgement, death.
“Without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins” (the book of Hebrews, chapter 9, verse 22, TLB).
But God sent His son, Jesus Christ, who willingly offered himself to take the consequences for mankind’s disobedience in order to bring us back into a close relationship with him.
God’s son became a human (whose birth we celebrate on Christmas Day) so he could inherit our sin, and then die in our place. On that cross, he shed his blood not only that our sins would be forgiven but that sin’s power over our hearts and minds could be nullified.
God accepted Jesus’ payment for sin and raised Him back to life as a man without sin so that He could become the first born of a new mankind. Anyone who believes in this sacrifice of love can now be born with new life and a restored relationship with God our Creator.
So why do people still die? That is a great question. Those who die as believers in what Jesus did and entrust their lives to him are only separated from this body temporarily until all of our brothers and sisters have come to the brink of this current earthly existence.
The Bible depicts it like this in the book of 1 Corinthians, chapter 15: In order for a seed to metamorphose into an ear of corn it must be planted in the ground; from there it grows and sprouts into its new body.
Similarly, those who believe in Jesus do die, but don’t really die. At God’s appointed time, He will create a new heaven and a new earth. Our present bodies aren’t suited for this kind of glory, so it must decay, but not without a hope that one day, God will raise up our same bodies, (like He resurrected Jesus’ body) and give us an upgrade.
Our present bodies will transition to a more supreme body that will never decay, that will enjoy life with Jesus and his family, our family forever. This is the hope I have in Jesus; this is the hope that I find now in reading the Bible.
Quote for the month: “And this is the record, that God hath given us eternal life, and this life is in his son.” (I John 5:11)
Precious Angel Kelly, a native of Rantoul, writes a Christian-based monthly column. She welcomes correspondence at apreciouschild2@gmail.com