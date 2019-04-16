Horses, volunteers alike are rejoicing in springtime

DEWEY — Thank goodness things are somewhat calm at Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency. At least as calm as it can be taking care of 45 horses.
It’s springtime, so what can one expect? As with people, springtime affects the horses with frivolity and giddiness. Just watching them run through the greening pasture, legs kicking high, makes one dizzy. What a great time!
Even our volunteers have the grateful feeling of spring being here. No more frozen water spigots or hoses, and plugging in electric water buckets. The older horses received blankets to give them comfort, and to make sure extra feed is available to keep their bodies warm. Yes, lots of work and in some cases expensive.
Ever try to imagine a rescue facility run successfully without volunteers? Every rescue facility, small or large animals, is in need of committed volunteers. As much as we would love to cuddle all of our horses, it just doesn’t work.
Without our volunteers our rescue facility would not exist.
SHARE has such wonderful, committed volunteers that keep coming back again and again. Even through crappy weather.
SHARE volunteers come with different skills. Some have horse experience; some none at all. But each one contributes so much. When a person is interested in volunteering, an orientation is required to become familiar with the chore routines. Orientation is offered Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday 4-6 p.m. This needs to be scheduled, so please contact me (heidefogal@aol.com).
During this time one learns to empty buckets. Yes, there is a particular place to throw the water. We don’t need standing puddles. Each horse, tall or short, is given a certain amount of hay. One learns all about flakes of hay, where hay is stored and that knives come in handy.
Each bale is sectioned into parts called flakes to make it easy to carry hay to the horses. When people carry a bale of hay (75 pounds), they find out quickly where wheelbarrows are kept, or they drag it across a barn. No gym needed; good workout.
Some of the horses need to be haltered to lead to pasture, so here is another learning session during orientation. During my learning time, the horse was smarter by letting me know the halter was upside down. Well, one learns ... fast.
Our blind ones depend totally on volunteers to lead them safely to pasture and back to their stall. The graining is done by seasoned volunteers. Between senior feed, 12 percent grain, pony grain, and additives for a selected few, it has to be done carefully so no horse colics. Not counting the different meds horses need to be given.
Each barn carries a white board with instructions pertaining to feed and meds. This board is checked every day in case there are changes. As you can see it’s quite a responsibility to take care of these guys/gals.
Other volunteers are very handy with hammer and nails. They have fixed so many boards to make a stall safe. New clips to hang buckets on, when old ones are broken. New spray attachment on hoses when an existing one has disappeared. Another volunteer helps his wife with water duty and feeding.
Other volunteers come to help clean stalls and fix fences and gates. There is always a need.
With horses rolling in the mud (a favorite pass time), it helps to have someone scrape them clean. One of our volunteers comes every second and fourth Saturday of the month 6-8 p.m. to clean as many as possible. She’s always hoping for help. It’s always great when a group of four shows to help.
Do you have time?
On Sunday mornings at 10:30, a group of volunteers come out for ground work with some of the horses. They walk some and work on their manners.
Horses love this individual time. Are you interested? They work the horses for a couple of hours and make sure others are all fed too.
Then we have volunteers who come to work with certain horses. This week Lou Fuentes is working with Dexter. Dexter is a Rocky Mountain horse in his late teens. It is a breed developed in Kentucky. He came to SHARE a couple of years ago. The sad part is he’s blind in one eye and slowly losing sight in the other one. But Dexter enjoys his time with Lou, who has so much patience.
Our volunteers come in all ages, all sizes. What they give the rescue facility is a commitment that goes above and beyond expectations. Come join us.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.