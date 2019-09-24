I admit it. I blew it.
My decision not to get the other side when I quoted county board member Jim Goss, who slammed the recently elected county board department heads, was a “What was I thinking?” moment.
Goss’ statements that he made at a recent Rantoul Exchange Club meeting were included in a story that appeared in last week’s Rantoul Press. Goss, a Republican, basically said the candidates elected last November to major county office in Champaign County were the most unqualified group of candidates ever. He said several of them were in over their heads.
The feeling was that voters, in a fit of anti-Trump sentiment, went for Democrats for the offices regardless of who was the most qualified. The election results were a shocker for most analysts, but in retrospect should not have been.
To make amends, I contacted the three candidates mentioned by name by Goss and got their comments. The story appears in this issue and went up on our website on Friday.
I apologize to all of the candidates Goss spoke out against. It was unprofessional not to reach out to the newly elected officials to get their opinion.
My initial inaction was not a result of any bias. It was just an “airhead” moment when I let good journalism practice sail by without a thought.
Mea culpa.
I will endeavor never to let it happen again.