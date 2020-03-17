Looks like Adrian Monk was right.
The television OCD detective who insisted on wiping his hands on a sterile cloth every time he shook hands with someone would, no doubt, be living in terror these days. That is, of course, if he were a real person.
That’s not to minimize the need for sanity and sanitation in these days of the new March Madness, the one where much of life has ground to a halt over fears of contamination.
I don’t disagree with the decision to cancel large public gatherings such as the Big Ten and NCAA basketball tournaments and the closing of schools, bars and restaurants. They are necessary to hopefully forestall what has happened in China and Italy — the overwhelming of the health care system.
Even so, we must refrain from shooting ourselves in the foot.
Pogo, in the comic strip drawn by Walt Kelly, uttered the famous phrase, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That might be true in the transmission of illness (did you hear about the man who was diagnosed with coronavirus, yet selflishly took a public airline flight?), and it is also true in how many people are hoarding items, filling their grocery carts.
How many rolls of toilet paper does one need, especially in the midst of a virus that reportedly does not cause diarrhea? How many gallons of milk does one need? Or packages of meat? Try thinking about other people who might need the same.
No need to allow our sequester to fester.
Shelves are bare of many essential items at Walmart and other stores.
At last week’s village board meeting, the Walmart manager announced the store would be starting a home delivery service in several weeks. Too bad it’s not available now. (“I’d like to order 10 packages of toilet paper, 20 bottles of hand sanitizer and 20 DVDs because there’s nothing to do now that sports is off the air.”)
But I digress. In trying times like these, take care of yourself and look out for others. Buy only what you need and leave things for others in need.
Consider going to the store and buying for elderly individuals who might be afraid to go out. And you young people who say to yourself that you don’t have to worry if you catch the virus, consider your elderly loved ones that you might come in contact with in the coming days. The elderly and people with medical conditions are the ones who are most at risk.
Too bad Norton doesn’t offer virus protection of this kind