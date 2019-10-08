Let the sunshine in. The Rantoul City Schools (RCS) has the opportunity to shed light on its future school board meetings.
Up for consideration at their Oct. 17 meeting is to make their monthly meeting packet documents available to the public on their website 48 hours before school board meetings.
It is generally agreed that transparency is synonymous with good government.
Historically, the school board has chosen not to allow access to their meeting packet documents before its meetings, leaving the public feeling ignorant about what background documents the board members were referencing during the meetings and were being relied upon to make decisions.
RCS’ current practice serves to discourage the community’s willingness to engage and support the school board in the board room in any meaningfully way. Being unable to intelligently engage our school board leaves parents and the community feeling intimidated, not wanting their imposed ignorance to be the cause of public embarrassment.
Then school board members question why parents and the community do not participate by coming to their meetings.
Promoting good government through transparency, hundreds of school districts large and small throughout Illinois post their meeting packets online before their meetings.
When it comes to school district size, RCS ranks among the 72nd percentile statewide in student enrollment.
Research that includes Illinois State Board of Education records show that school districts within 50 students of RCS’ enrollment size that post their meeting packets online include Lake Forest SD 67; United Twp HSD 30; Riverside SD 96; Frankfort CUSD 168; Skokie SD 69; and Big Hollow SD 38.
If other districts of our size can post their board packets online before their meetings, why can’t RCS?
It’s not a cost issue as the RCS board meeting packet is already available electronically before the meetings for the school board members. So at little to no cost they just need to put a link on the RCS website for the public.
School districts are mandated to promote education. So it’s unimaginable that a board member would try to explain that its good school board policy to keep the community ignorant.
RCS’ parents and our the community can look forward to the school board showing their enlightenment and choosing to vote for transparency, helping to secure a better Rantoul tomorrow.
Jack Anderson is a resident of Rantoul.