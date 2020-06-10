George Floyd is beyond anyone’s capacity to hurt him now, but some people have made it their cause to insult him even in death. Among the misinformation now circulating over American fences and on social media is the grotesque lie that Floyd did not actually die last month, or that his death was somehow staged to advance liberal causes.
Lies, rumors and misinformation often make the rounds during or after major events. Pick a disaster like 9/11 or the Kennedy assassination, and you can usually find several competing (often ludicrous) theories as to its cause. But in this case, there’s more to the mistruths than just the speculation of anxious people in stressful times. Let’s start with the essential facts.
George Floyd was killed May 25 by a Minneapolis policeman, according to the results of two autopsies, one the official, final report of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. A state criminal complaint charges now-fired officer Derek Chauvin with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Three other officers, also since fired, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
His last evening on Earth, Floyd was arrested and handcuffed by police for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Offering little resistance, Floyd was taken down to the pavement and pinned there with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “I can’t breathe,” he gasped repeatedly. In the last 2 minutes and 53 seconds before Chauvin lifted his knee, Floyd was unresponsive, showing no pulse.
The killing, recorded on bystander cellphones and storefront video, has angered average citizens and police officers alike. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have marched in over 500 mostly peaceful protests nationwide, against police brutality and for greater accountability in police use of deadly force, especially against unarmed blacks.
In Minneapolis and several other cities, the demonstrations have sparked violence between some protesters and police. They have also attracted groups from both the left and the right who piggy-backed their own agendas of looting or rioting onto the cause of police reforms. Over the weekend, as protests grew very large, much of the unrest has diminished. The vast majority of protesters have peacefully pursued their Constitutional right to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.
Still, hundreds of police officers have been injured in clashes; a half dozen officers or former officers have been killed. A few thousand demonstrators have been arrested, typically for throwing objects at police or refusing to clear areas when ordered.
And a few thousand protesters also have been injured, by police wielding batons, tear gas and rubber bullets. In hundreds of videos uploaded to social media, some of the police seem as out of control as rioting civilians.
And that’s really the point here. It’s what the protests are about to begin with: Justice for Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Sandra Bland, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and literally hundreds of others.
It should not be controversial that black lives matter. But some people want it to be, and they may have told you it should be. They’d rather you not understand racial bias is subtler than a burning cross. It keeps the average black American poorer, less well educated and more unable to get ahead in life. It allows bias in law enforcement to stop black motorists for drugs at higher rates than whites even when drugs are more often found in a white driver’s car. It breaks up black families. It can make a newspaper run a headline baselessly connecting people to a crime.
It can even make a person’s neck look like a knee rest. And if you start to see things that way, don’t just shake your head. Open your eyes and wake up. You are having a nightmare.
Chris Powers is a resident of Rantoul