It’s that time of the year when I think about: What would I tell graduating seniors if I was giving their commencement address? Because, you know, it’s all about me; illusions that someone might ask me to give my invaluable insight to 50 or 100 young people about to embark upon the next chapters in their lives.
Since no one is asking (and no one ever has), I’ll just give my speech here.
I used to think, when I’ve given this fantasy speech before, that I would yell at them. Raise my voice to get their attention. Not because they need to be yelled at, but because there’s likely one person out there who is about to walk the plank of life without a plan.
That’s the one I need to wake up and speak to, to tell him about how he can avoid the mistakes he’s about to make.
But I’m older now and apparently care less about other people’s impending problems. No amount of planning can guarantee an error-free existence. It might mitigate it some, but when you think about it, a person’s Plan B might be just as important as his Plan A.
I had a Plan B; I just didn’t realize it at the time. I actually went to college to become a teacher. Then I spent 20 minutes in a third-grade classroom and decided that was a mistake.
I ended up here because “here” is where I already was. I did what I knew how to do, rolled with the punches and just let life happen. It’s a good thing that worked because I don’t know how to do anything other than what I do. I’d explain what that is, but 36 years after graduating from high school, the details defy definition.
Some people “take one day at a time.” I let time take me. I mean, I know what I did yesterday, but I have no idea what I’m going to do tomorrow. Tomorrow will let me know.
Come to think of it, I’m a horrible choice for giving life advice. I’ve made nearly every mistake that can be made, and some of them more than once and on purpose. And if I had to do it over again, I’d do it over again.
But there is one thing I’ve learned that maybe young people oughtta try to wrap their minds around. Our Founding Fathers knew it: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Well, I guess that’s three things, but I want to focus on that last one: happiness.
Fortunes come and go. Dreams are dealt and dashed. Jobs change. Careers evolve. People will walk into your life, and some will walk out. All of those things can be managed like a grocery list — toothpaste, bread, milk, a house, a car, write a resume, make a change. I don’t mean to trivialize life decisions, but all of those things are second to and part and parcel to happiness.
The alternative to happiness is, at best, contentment. Second best: apathy. Worst: sadness, depression, misery and pain. Who wants that? Maybe a masochist, but, hey, if pain makes you happy, who am I to judge?
But I digress.
Do what makes you happy. That’s the message.
Maybe you can find a way for that which makes you happy to also make you rich. But being rich without happiness begets bitterness and resentment — and often alcohol and drug dependence. I’d rather have an empty wallet and a satisfied heart.
Come to think of it, I do have an empty wallet, so I know what I’m talking about.
So, that’s this year’s speech that nobody asked for. Maybe it won’t do anyone any good, but it made me happy. And that’s the point.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. You alone are responsible for your happiness, so if you aren’t happy, quit blaming others and do something about it.