It’s time to peek inside the ol’ mailbag to answer readers’ most perplexing questions.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Why do airplanes have flotation devices under the seats instead of parachutes? Darren in O’Fallon.
Dear Darren, Assuming the pilot can still land the plane, a parachute won’t do you much good if he lands, say, in the Pacific Ocean. But if the pressurized plane fails at 30,000 feet, it’s just going to be a bad day. Maybe take the bus next time.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Why does a round pizza come in a square box? Allison in Garrett.
Dear Allison, The extra spaces in the corners let you get your fingers in there. Plus, you don’t want a pizzeria that cuts corners.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, My sister said I scared her half to death. Then, a week later, I scared her half to death again. Shouldn’t she be dead by now? Tim in Danville.
Dear Tim, No, if you scared her half to death twice, the second time would be half of the first half, which would leave her at 25 percent of her original self not taking into account any regeneration through recovery. Here’s an idea: Stop scaring your sister.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, I like to buy things that save me time. But what do I do with all this time I’ve saved? Linda in Rockford.
Dear Linda, Apparently, you spend it writing letters to me.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, You seem to open up about pretty much everything. What is the one thing you refuse to share? Ellen in Arcola.
Dear Ellen, There are lots of things I won’t share, starting with the answer to this question.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, My friend likes to play that “Would You Rather” game. Would you rather shoot spaghetti out of your fingers or sneeze meatballs? Doris in Decatur.
Dear Doris, Either way, I’m going to need a lot of marinara. Personally, I don’t like meatballs or sneezing, so I’m going to have to go with spaghetti fingers. Plus, I’d rather eat something that comes out of my fingers than out of my nose. I think “booger balls” would tough to market.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What would you do if your 10-year-old self suddenly took over your current self? Jim in Cairo.
Dear Jim, I don’t think anyone would be able to tell the difference.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What TV character would you eliminate if you could? Dan in Pinckneyville.
Dear Dan, I’d start with the news anchors.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If you had to give up one thing that you do every day, what would it be? Aaron in Carbondale?
Dear Aaron, Procrastination could go.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If you could pick only one, which would you pick: being world-class attractive, a genius or famous for doing something great? Emily in Effingham.
Dear Emily, I think you mean, which two would I give up.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Would you rather live for a week in the past or the future? Dale in Newman.
Dear Dale, I’ve already lived more than 50 years in the past; I’d like to live another 50 in the future.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What’s one choice you really regret? Ann in Arthur.
Dear Ann, Opening your letter.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If you had to live in a different state, what would it be? Barb in Lebanon.
Dear Barb, A state of enlightenment would be nice. Currently, I split my time between a state of confusion and a state of oblivion. Half the time, I don’t know, and the other half, I don’t care.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, What is your favorite season? Jill in Charleston.
Dear Jill, I’m quite fond of cinnamon.
Dear Ramblin’ Man, Are eyebrows considered facial hair? Rob in Muncie.
Dear Rob, Where else would you wear them?
Dear Ramblin’ Man, If I asked you a question, would you answer it? A monkey in Murdock.
Well, that’s about all the time we have for this week.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Tune in next week when we learn how to keep a monkey in suspense.