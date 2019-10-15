Fogal: SHARE open house scheduled Sunday, Oct. 20, in rural Dewey

RURAL DEWEY — Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergencies is in the process of getting things ready for our open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
So many family activities are planned. Pumpkin painting, kid-appropriate games, professional psychic reading, hay rides, raffles, draft horse rides, brush a pony.
While you’re eating a brat or hotdog, take time to listen to live music presented by the Young and the Fretless. Also we are asking everyone to help us fill The Cart Full O’ Care, located by the entry gate.
We are in need of so many things — Cowboy Magic, Purina Horse grain, salt blocks, heated buckets and anything else you could think of. Come out and meet our horses.
Those of you who have been to SHARE before will remember the three happy dogs always ready to welcome our guests. All three have been rescue dogs, each with medical issues. Some people just throw away these wonderful animals.
Linda took them in, and they became part of SHARE.
Skeeter had so many medical issues and could no longer chase after the balls. He chose to cross the Rainbow Bridge.
Tango, who came to SHARE with BBs in his body was a “leaner.” He’d fall over when you moved, always greeted everyone with a short bark and a smile on his face.
He started to lose weight, and with his medical issues, there was little to be done.
Tango is now running free across the heavens with Skeeter. Lilly, who has lost her companions, has become a house dog and loves it. She has plenty of company with the cats in the home. Yes, our purpose is to rescue horses, but sometimes things happen and another animal is in need of love.
Please come to open house, see our facility and meet our many horses. Children absolutely love running through the barns and the grounds and rub a horse.
SHARE is located at 2946 County Road 800E, rural Dewey — about one-fourth mile off U.S. 136, about 4 miles east of Fisher.
Dreamer returns
Never a dull moment at SHARE.
Dreamer is back from Purdue University, where he had his surgery and is recuperating. He gets walked twice a day per vet’s instructions. We tried to give him some treats, but since he never had any before, he just sniffed and walked away. One of these days he will enjoy a juicy apple. I wont give up.
Visit to Prairie Land
On Sept. 28 and 29, SHARE had a table set up at Prairie Land Feeds in Champaign with lots of items to inform people what all SHARE does. It was surprising that people who had lived in Champaign County never heard of our rescue facility. We’re also in Champaign County.
On Sunday the 29th SHARE founder Linda Hewerdine brought in two minis, Princess and Mitzi, to introduce them to the public. Needless to say they were a big hit with the young and mature crowd. By the end of the day both minis were worn out and ready for peace and quiet in their stall.
But they did love the attention given.
The people who attended the Pet Extravaganza were generous in making purchases from the SHARE table, and many children gave a donation to the horses. All the horses thank everyone for their contributions.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.