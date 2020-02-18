Fogal: Molly, a caramel Belgian horse, stood out in many ways at SHARE

RURAL DEWEY — So many horses have been rescued and homed at Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency. Some have been adopted, some passed away and some just stay at the facility.
Each and every horse has its own personality — some kinda quirky, some kinda rowdy and some extremely loving.
With so many horses coming to or through the rescue facility there is always that one who stands out and demands to be noticed. That was our Molly. I say was because she passed away a few years ago but has stayed in our hearts forever.
Oh yes, she definitely stood out at approximately 17 hands tall, add another 18 inches to the top of her head and weighing about 1,500 pounds. She had been used as a brood mare until she was of no further use, so we rescued her.
Molly was a Belgian draft with a gorgeous caramel color coat and a creamy mane. She was a real beauty, gentle as can be but with a stubborn streak.
When I first started at SHARE, Molly was ridable and enjoyed her trips around the property, even though her rider looked small on her back. Within the year Molly developed medical issues that eventually made it difficult for her to be ridden, and her walking slowed down.
She had the largest stall to accommodate her size.
Two buckets of water and four flakes of hay plus her special grain kept her comfortable. In time she earned the special title of SHARE ambassador since she was given free reign to walk the property with her special friend Angie, a mini.
Molly pretty well knew her boundaries, but once in a while she’d decide to venture into the hay field or the cornfield. If she started down the lane we’d go after her and she’d trot back home, at her pace of course. During open house Molly would walk around, and people, especially children, would love to give her a pat. She was a gentle soul.
Molly loved her treats. A peppermint or two would disappear so quickly. I would take carrots (the big ones) as a treat. For the other horses I would break them apart, but not for Molly. She would open her mouth and the biggest carrot would be crunched and gone, time for more. I was always worried she’d choke, but that was needless.
On days I would volunteer I had the job of finding Molly to bring her to the barn. You would think an animal that large would be easy to find. Not so If she was lying down she blended in with the ground and would not move.
At times I would look for Angie to find Molly. If Molly felt like it, she’d slowly get up and walk the opposite direction. Then it would be time to halter the horse and show her who was boss.
On a good day Molly would lower her head, and proudly I would halter her and we’d walk to the barn. On the other days Molly would just look at me and walk off. No way to halter that huge head. Molly was the boss.
There are times I would find her in the tall cornfield because her head would stick up. No prodding, pushing or sweet talking would get her to move. I started to carry carrots to bribe her to move.
Or I’d use the “Ron” method. Ron and I often volunteered together, and I’d call for him to help with Molly. He’d walk up to her, sweet talk her and Molly would just follow like a puppy (she liked men.)
One of Molly’s favorite hiding places was the back barn. After looking all over the property this was the last spot to look. The barn was long and dark. Just perfect for her. Somehow she just blended in, but Angie would give her away.
There were times we’d walk for miles looking for Molly. Among the volunteers it was always a joke who’d be able to move Molly the quickest. Linda could get her to move by threatening to ride her and a push on her butt plus that special “bossy” voice. Always a challenge.
As time went on Molly could not retain the weight she needed. She required a high fat diet and lots of meds.
She had severe muscle wasting disorder (PSSM) and dropped pasterns (the part between the fetlock and the top of the hoof). Her legs would swell up and become huge. Kim one of the volunteers would do a special wrap to ease the swelling. Even with all of her medical issues,Molly insisted on walking the property with Angie and find that special grass.
The time came when Molly just walked around her barn and tried to eat whatever leftover grain she could find. Then the stubborn streak came out again because she’d be in one of the smaller stalls and refused to back out. Of course the hay bales were not safe from her either, and the bales would be torn up.
Molly, when she felt like it, would let you give hugs and listen to whatever issue one had. She did not judge, and most of the time gave her heart willingly. She shared many hugs and tears with our volunteers; she was a good listener.
It was such a tough decision to euthanize Molly, but her pain was too severe. Many of us stayed with Molly during her passing, her head in the lap of one of the volunteers.
Oh, Molly!
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.