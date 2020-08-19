RURAL DEWEY — Since we featured Bunny, our latest rescue at Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency, you might want an update.
She’s a gorgeous draft mule with the biggest ears ever and has become one of the volunteers’ favorites.
Since she has been on plenty of hay, warm wet alfalfa and senior grain, her body is filling out and does not have the bony back anymore.
A couple of volunteers have decided to treat Bunny to a spa day. This must have been her first bath treatment.
At first she was a bit leery of all the commotion, but once the water and scrubbing started she decided that was pretty good stuff. She preened and raised her neck for more scrubbing.
Of course the volunteers happily obliged. We try to give the horses a bath while it’s warm, and they love it. Not having enough grooming volunteers, they do need to wait for their turn.
Next week it’s Daisie’s turn. She’s one of our blind horses and will love the attention. We do have grooming time every second and fourth Saturday of the month, 6-8 p.m. We have plenty of grooming items all ready for you.
Speaking of volunteers, you might consider SHARE if you have some extra time on your hands. SHARE is always looking for people any age, no matter the experience level, who want to help.
You don’t have to have horse savvy or have owned a horse or even ever seen a horse! Our greatest need is for afternoon chores usually from 3:30-5:30.
SHARE and the horses would love to see more new faces. They also love their treats from the volunteers.
Believe me, in just a few days you will have a favorite. You can always contact me heidefogal@aol.com should you be interested.
We do have certain guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 virus, and it has been working well to keep everyone safe. Come, give us a try.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.