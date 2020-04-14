Fogal: Horses loved being pampered at Bunny Spa night at SHARE

RURAL DEWEY — This is a trying time for everyone. In order to take care of our many horses, volunteers are still needed; they are so essential.
We are so grateful to our many dedicated volunteers. Everyone is aware of the recommended guidelines so everyone stays safe. People are wearing masks, gloves and respect the social distancing.
Horses are probably wondering why we look different and are a bit leery. It’s easy in the barns to give each other the needed distance; there’s room. Just no distance with the horses because they want their head/neck rubs and hopefully a treat.
Right before the stay-home mandate was recommended, Society for Hooved Animals Research and Emergency did manage a special treat for the horses. Kim Thiede, one of our regular volunteers, and her friend Michelle Kohler knew the horses needed a good grooming, so they planned a Bunny Spa evening.
About eight groomers showed up, keeping their required distance and gave the horses a good rubdown. Horses shed badly at this time, and they get itchy, so the brushing and scraping must have felt good.
Each human received a treat bag with lots of goodies to reward their hard work. I imagine a spa night would be appreciated every night. This was the last group grooming until we are given the all-clear, whenever that is. I assure you our animals are not forgotten.
SHARE did lose a loving, gentle soul in the passing of Buddy last week. Buddy has been with SHARE since his rescue in 2014. He was a 32-year-old Foxtrotter who was rescued with his pasture mate, Baby. Baby passed a few years before Buddy.
Both came to us in very poor condition, and with our love and care both made good recoveries. Buddy did have breathing issues and required treatment occasionally. He was the perfect horse to train volunteers how to halter and lead.
Being a true gentleman he was patient with volunteers and had quite the calming influence on them, even his herd mates. We walk by his stall, empty, no brown nose with the white stripe looking back at us. Miss you, Buddy
Due to COVIC-19, SHARE will not be accepting appointments to show adoptable horses until the stay-home ban is lifted.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.