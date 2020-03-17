Fogal: Horses available to good homes at SHARE rescue, rural Dewey

RURAL DEWEY — At Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency, horses are looking forward to the volunteers coming to get them out of the pasture and open those gates so they can run into their stalls.
They know the stalls will have water, grain and hay ready for them. Yes, they are spoiled. And these things won’t change either.
Our rescues are deserving.They also are looking for their personal spa person to give them a rub-down; that mud is itchy.
The curved sweat scraper, the shedding block and curry brush would feel so good. Would be nice to have volunteers come to the stalls and give their time to give a spa time.
Hopefully some people with time on their hands would come and volunteer regularly. Please contact me if you’re the one looking for this opportunity. The horses would so love you.
I would like to introduce you to a special horse who is looking for a “forever” home. Kieran, a Trakenher is about approximately 10-11 years old.
Kieran is completely sound, leads, loads, is good for the farrier, loves attention. He also does well with other horses.
He is up to date on shots and deworming. He is definitely available for adoption. His adoption fee is $1,500.
You can view the adoption policies on our website (www.s-h-a-r-e.net/adoption/) and even fill out the application for Kieran.
He is looking for someone who enjoys hitting the trails. After all he is a Trakehner and very athletic and would even do well in open shows.
Why not fill out an application and make an appointment to meet Kieran today? Just contact me and I’ll be happy to take you to SHARE. I can be reached by email at heidefogal@aol.com
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.