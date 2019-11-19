Fogal: Hoof beats in our hearts

RURAL DEWEY — Thank goodness the weather cooperated for our open house in October at the Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency.
We had many families enjoy the different fun opportunities to participate in, including children’s games, riding a draft horse, brushing a pony and the hay maze.
One of the favorite areas was the food tent. The brats and hotdogs were consumed in large quantities. Nothing like eating outside and enjoying the sunshine.
It was also nice to see senior citizens come to our facility, and they had many questions about the rescues.
The open house was a success, and for SHARE a small fundraiser. A huge thank you to our guests and our many volunteers.
October is gone, and so is the sunny fall weather, of which we just had a few days. Apparently fall decided to cut its season short and present us with winter weather. Yuck! Even the pastures are devoid of grass now, and horses are not very happy. But they are persistent to look for that last blade.
It is with great sorrow that we inform you that Sally, a horse at SHARE, passed away Oct. 24. Sally was about 30 years old, a carriage horse who was surrendered to SHARE when her owner could no longer care for her and her pasture mate.
Sally did enjoy the Sunday open house with many people stopping by to see her among the others in the cement floor barn.She definitely was the alpha mare of that group, and she’s probably bossing past herd mates around the Pearly Gates.
It’s always hard for us at SHARE to say farewell to one of our horses. It’s just one of those things that can happen at a rescue.
The donated electric water buckets are coming in so handy. The horses thank you; all have fresh water to drink. Grain, their favorite treat, was donated by generous visitors.
You want to get a horse’s attention, just shake a scoop full of grain. All of a sudden they all love you. They also run you over.
This is the time of year when SHARE is in great need of monetary and grain donations. The money donated buys the hay that is so needed.
Since pasture grass is just about gone and the cold weather is setting in, we feed our horses extra flakes of hay.
The grain Nutrena Safe Choice Senior feed and 12 peercent is a grain our horses do well on. There is also a need for alfalfa cubes, especially for our minis.
At the rescue we have older, middle-aged and younger horses. They all require different grain, and after the traumatic events they’ve endured, they are deserving to be treated well.
If you make a purchase and want to donate, please contact me at 217-840-4333, and I would gladly pick it up. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. The horses won’t eat the turkey, but they would enjoy the hay.
All the volunteers and the horses wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.