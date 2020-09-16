RURAL DEWEY — There are times when special arrangements have to be made and some rules changed just a bit.
Normally SHARE (The Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency) is strictly into rescuing abused horses. Here we have a special case where it was important to step in and bring Cody to the rescue.
One of our friends, who has adopted a couple of horses from us in the past, came to us with a special request. She learned this particular horse was to be auctioned off and more than likely end up as a meat supply up north or way south.
She bid on Cody, rescued him and brought him to her property. The woman has come down with some severe health issues and could not commit the time needed for Cody. He was too much for her.
SHARE was contacted to see if we could possibly find a spot for him. Since he was a rescue, just not by us, we decided to give him a home at SHARE.
Cody is an beautiful Appaloosa gelding about 12 years old. He’s a big guy too — standing about 16 hands. He is definitely easy to halter and lead, likes his grooming time and gets along with his mixed herd. Cody is broke to ride and looking for his forever home. His adoption fee is $1,000. Cody is worth it.
Here is a subject I bring up frequently because it’s a necessary topic. SHARE is in need of volunteers for afternoon chores, especially Saturdays.
With 40-plus horses and three barns to get ready, it is too much for two people. Afternoon chores take some muscle since carrying water buckets is a must to empty them. When we have at least four volunteers a day, the chores are done quickly.
So if you want fresh air, exercise and love to be around animals, contact me. A required orientation will give you a taste of what volunteers do — halter and lead horses in and hay the stalls. No scooping the horse apples!
We do have fun together.
Please contact me at heidefogal@aol.com
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.