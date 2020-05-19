RURAL DEWEY — Yay, it’s May! We’ve made it so far at Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency.
The few nice sunny days we’ve had spoiled our horses, then came rain, frost and the cool weather and horses were kept inside.
Even horses get spring fever, especially if there is a sprig of green showing. Some of the pasture gets so muddy it’s hard for horses or volunteers to walk in.
Lost many a boot in the mud. I wish we had a walk-thru for the horses like a car drive-thru for a wash.
Our volunteers have been wonderful during this COVID-19 pandemic. Since no new volunteers are accepted at this time, our regulars have been putting in extra time to have each day covered. Also, no visitors to check out horses for adoption. We want everyone to stay healthy.
To keep our horses healthy, all 44 have received their required vaccinations for the year. So on top of hay and grain costs, we now have a vet bill of $2,300.
I’ve tried playing the lottery but no luck so far. A donation or two would be wonderful. If you need an address, please call me 840-4333 and I can give it to you.
Some good news
We do have some wonderful news to share with you. In the fall of 2019, Dakota came to SHARE. She was such a sweetie and quickly became a favorite of all the volunteers. Apparently during a visit to SHARE, a young lady saw Dakota and thought she’d be the perfect horse for her to continue learning to ride on.
After a few suggestions and hints to the young lady’s dad, Dakota now has found her forever home. Terri, the oldest daughter, is also kind enough to share with her sisters. Even her 3-year-old sister got a ride on Dakota. Always a happy ending.
And another happy ending.
Another wonderful update: It’s always great to have good news to share. In 2013, Rex was a shy, nervous distrustful young gelding until he met Amy, who wanted to give Rex a chance — and today, seven years later, Rex is a wonderful trail mount for Amy.
He’s still a bit nervous around others, but she says he definitely thinks before reacting.
Says Amy, “His trust in me is amazing, and he will be with our family always!”
Thank you for taking a chance and giving Rex the best life ever.
By rescuing these horses and giving them a reason to live and possibly a new “forever” home, SHARE does wonders.
Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.