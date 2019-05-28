My partner and I got married in February. I am not sure why this wasn’t a big deal when we were dating, but suddenly now that we are married, everyone wants us to come and spend the holiday with them. Easter was a nightmare; we both have divorced parents and ended up going to four different households! With Memorial Day and the 4th of July coming up, we need to have a plan. Any advice?
Wow! Four Easters? That is a lot of ham!
I can understand why this can be so frustrating. You and your partner are just starting out on your own journey. Pressure from external forces, such as family, can really add a lot of stress to a relationship.
Sometimes this stress can be eased a bit when we remember that our families are asking us to join them out of love.
Please know that since you talked about Easter that my advice is being given under the assumption that you celebrate traditional Christian holidays. I believe it would be
best if you can come up with a plan and present it to your families together.
It is always better to be proactive then reactive. There are several things for you and your partner to talk about. First, is there a holiday that is most important to one family? If your family really likes Christmas and your partner’s family really likes Thanksgiving, you could tell your families that instead of running back and forth between all the families, you will be spending a certain holiday with each family.
This decision should also be driven by what family traditions are important to you and your partner. If Christmas Eve at your partner’s father’s house is an important tradition, then it is worthy of repeating.
Second, you could rotate holidays. If someone reaches out and asks you if you are coming for the 4th of July cookout, you can say, “Sorry, but since we came last year we will be spending it with my partner’s family this year.”
The third thing you could do is start a new tradition. As a mother who loves to have her children around at any holiday, I can honestly tell you it is not about the day; it is about being together as a family. You could pick a day around an important time of the year and host an event at your house.
I have never wanted my children to feel pressured that they had to choose. Years ago, we started to host Thanksgiving dinner at our house on Wednesdays so that people were free to go or do what they wanted to do on the actual day of Thanksgiving. This year at Christmas I asked our children to pick a day that would work for them, and then we celebrated our Christmas together on that day.
In the end, the best advice I can give you is to be honest with your families and to keep open lines of communication. Communicating that a situation is stressful and having an idea how to make it better will be beneficial to all parties involved.
I wish you well in on your new journey with your partner and hope you have many happy traditions (old and new) to come.
