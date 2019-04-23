A good friend of mine has not been herself lately. The other day she said to me that sometimes she wonders if it is all worth it. This kind of freaked me out, and I wasn’t quite sure what to say. It made me wonder if she was thinking about hurting herself. I didn’t want to say anything and put thoughts in her head. What should I say or do if this ever happens again?
You are right to be concerned. According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of suicides committed in the U.S. is on the rise and are currently the 10th-leading cause of death. Suicide is something that needs to be talked about.
A lot of people, believe like you, that if you ask someone if they are thinking of suicide that you are giving them the idea of taking their own life. I know this can be a difficult conversation, but if your friend makes concerning comments to you it is important that you mention your concerns and have a direct conversation.
You do not have to be a mental health professional to have a potentially lifesaving conversation with your friend. For example, you can say, “When you say you are wondering if it is all worth it,” it makes me wonder if you are thinking of harming or killing yourself. Can you tell me more about this? Do you have a plan?”
It is important that you use clear and direct language. Use words like “hurt” and “kill.” If your friend denies any thoughts of hurting herself and does not have a plan, it is good to still talk about the different resources she has available to her (you, friends, suicide hotline, counseling).
I know it may sound silly, but having your friend promise to call or come to you if she has any thoughts of wanting to hurt or kill herself can be powerful. If your friend does share that she is having suicidal thoughts, taking her to thehospital to be assessed is an option if you feel it is safe to drive/walk her there. It is always best to be safe.
If your friend shares a plan with your or you think she is not being
honest and is going to attempt to harm or kill herself, call 911. I know this might be hard because you don’t want your friend to be upset, but it is better to have someone alive and angry.
If your friend seeks help, make sure you continue to reach out to her and let her know she is your friend and there is no shame in talking about the thoughts she had. There is so much stigma tied to the word “suicide.” We need to make it safe for individuals to talk about suicide; there is no one who has not been impacted by this topic.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Please keep this number available and share it with your friend.
