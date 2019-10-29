My sister, whom has had a long struggle with alcohol, gave up custody of her daughter many years ago to her ex-husband. My niece was four when this happened and since then I have reached out at least once a year with a Christmas card just to let them know I was thinking about them. My niece is now eighteen and I would very much like to have a relationship with her. She has no interest in getting to know any part of her mother’s side of the family. What can I do to make her let me be a part of her life?
It sounds like you really love your niece. However, I would like to encourage you to try to see this from her point of view. Up until this point in time you have only sent a Christmas card once a year. It would be very hard for a child to see much significance in that. She could be experiencing all types of feelings like abandonment, anger, and mistrust. Perhaps you can write her and tell her things about you and your family. Letters are a safe way to do this. They allow the reader to process the information in a less pressured way than calling or texting can. Make it clear to your niece that you want to be a part of her life and are happy to do so on her terms. You cannot force your niece to have a relationship with you. This is a decision that she needs to make on her own. What you can do is love her and be there for her should she chose to open that door.
My neighbor’s dog died a couple of months ago and she is still very depressed about it. I suggested that she get a new one and she started to cry. I am at a loss. It is sad that her dog died but he was pretty old. I don’t mean to sound callous; I really do care about my neighbor and want to help.
Well kudos to you for trying to figure out how to support your neighbor. I am going to guess by your question that you have never had a pet that you were attached to. Animals can be super important to people. They provide unconditional love and companionship. I can remember working with a patient once who refused to get the medical care she needed until I found someone to take care of her cat.
Your friend is grieving and needs support and encouragement to grieve in a health way. One of the most important things you can do is to continue to reach out to your neighbor and let her know you care. Validating her feelings of loss is an important part of this. Saying things like “I can’t imagine how hard this is for you” is a good start. Allow her to share memories of her dog and if possible, help memorialize the dog with a plant or special stone for a garden.
There are also resources in town for your neighbor to access. The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine has a hotline for individuals who are grieving the loss of a pet. Their phone number is 217-244-CARE. Their website (https://vetmed.illinois.edu/animal-care/care-pet-loss-helpline/) also has resources available for individuals who are supporting others who have lost a pet.
If you have a question that you think will help others, please send it for consideration to RantoulAskSherrie@yahoo.com.
This column is not intended to provide counseling/legal advice. Before you undertake any action, you should consult your own social worker/counselor. In the event of a mental health emergency, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Sherrie Faulkner of Rantoul, who writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press, is a supporter of the local community. If you have a question that you think will help others, you may send it for consideration to RantoulAskSherrie@yahoo.com