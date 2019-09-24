I switched over to a cigar brand called Mark Twain hoping they would help provide inspiration. A box and a half later, all I’m inspired to do is to buy a better brand of cigars.
They’re not the worst cigar in the world, but I couldn’t help thinking that Mark Twain, the famed humorist, probably smoked better cigars than these. So I did a little research, and it turns out, he didn’t.
I was curious as to what brand Twain smoked. According to multiple sources, he preferred the cheapest, nastiest cigars he could find, and he smoked anywhere from 22 to 40 a day. If I smoked that many cigars, I’d be looking for cheaper ones, too.
According to Twain’s own memoirs, he couldn’t write without them. He was commissioned to write a book but labored for months without producing anything readable. He had quit smoking, something that he estimated he had done a thousand times.
Finally, he resumed his cigar habit, burned the first few chapters he had written, and finished the book in three months. I’m guessing he went through about 2,000 cigars during that time.
I’ve burned through four already this evening, which is about one per paragraph. If I keep this up, I should finish this diatribe sometime next week.
Twain was renowned for having horrible cigars. So much so that his friends would bring their own smokes with them when they visited. Once, he decided to test his theory that they were more brand-committed than flavor-conscious.
He swiped four expensive cigars from a friend’s humidor, removed the labels and stuck them in his own box. When he passed them out, his friends treated them the same way they did his cheap cigars. The next morning, he found the barely burnt sticks on the ground outside.
The cigar smokers I know are pretty generous with their sticks, and that includes me. But I have gone to keeping cheaper cigars on hand for guests. That’s because a lot of people think they want a cigar but they really don’t. I don’t mind sharing, but seeing a half-smoked cigar left in the ashtray drives me bonkers.
If cigars disgust you, think of something else that you might share.
Let’s say you have an apple tree and you pick a basketful of the fruit. A friend admires your harvest, so you give them the best-looking apple in the bunch. Then, after they’ve left, you find the apple out in the yard with only a bite taken out of it.
That’s when you wish you’d have given them an apple with a worm hole in it. If you’re not going to eat it, don’t take the best one.
It’s really not a big problem, though, this phenomenon of my friends wasting my cigars — mostly because I don’t have that many friends. Plus, the popularity of cigars isn’t what it was in Twain’s days. Health concerns from cigarettes and chewing tobacco — and now vaping — tends to push down on all tobacco products. Some products are more harmful than others, but nobody can say cigars are good for you.
There was a surge in popularity in the early 1990s, which is when my habit really took hold. I had been sampling cigars since I started college in the ‘80s, but the ‘90s boom made them more visible and readily available. Is it coincidence that book sales in the U.S. started rising about the same time?
By 1997, the cigar boom subsided but surged again in 2011 when more than 278 million cigars were imported into the U.S. Perhaps we’ll see another spate of literary excellence. Maybe Mark Twain was on to something.
To paraphrase Twain: There are a lot of good $5 cigars out there; trouble is, they want $10 for them.