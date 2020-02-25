A few months back, I wrote a column on soup. Hearty soup; the kind of soup that can see you through a blizzard; soup that isn’t soupy soup.
To my surprise, I was inundated with favorable feedback (one person complimented the article). Spurred by such flattery, I’ve decided to revisit the subject, while throwing down a challenge at the same time.
In my reading, I have come across a recipe for Scottish broth that seems to check off all the boxes I deem necessary to qualify as a supreme soup. I’ve not made it myself, but I might. Until then, I am passing along the recipe on the chance some culinary composer will see it, make it and let me know how it turned out.
So, if anyone reading this is ready to roll up your sleeves and put on an apron, here goes.
• Soak a quarter pound of Scotch barley overnight. When softened, Scotch barley is about the size of a pea.
• Soak a quarter pound of dried peas in a similar fashion. If you like peas, throw in an extra handful.
• Take a half pound of lamb (it is an insult to Scotland to substitute any other meat) in a roomy saucepan and cover with cold water. Throw in a tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil. Allow to simmer for an hour.
• During the simmering, take two or three leeks, two carrots, one turnip and a small, good-looking cabbage. Chop the carrots and turnip into small squares. Chop the leeks and cabbage; toss everything up together.
• When the lamb has boiled for an hour, add the soaked barley and peas to the saucepan with the meat, then add the pile of salad (leeks, carrots, etc.). Give it all a stir with a big spoon.
• Everything must boil for another hour. The recipe warns that during this time, when the aroma is flinging a craving on you, you must not upset the balance of power by dipping into the pot for a taste. Patience is a virtue.
• Chop some parsley and grate some carrot.
• At the end of the hour of boiling, add the parsley and carrot to the mix and stir gently.
• Do not skim off any film of fat.
If done right, the recipe says you should be able to stir the soup with ease. When you ladle it, you should come up with a representative selection of all the ingredients. If not, do more stirring until the symphony is perfect.
So, cooks, start your burners. And if any of my devoted reader (I mean, readers) decides to take the challenge, get word to me how it turned out.
Better yet, save a bowl of it for me.
(In fond memory of Pauline Poremba, who famously included recipes in her columns.)
Editor’s note: The UK International Radio Drama Festival has selected Chumbley’s play, “The Goblins and the Gravedigger,” for inclusion in its festival to be held in Canterbury, England, the last week of March.
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.