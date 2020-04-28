“God bless you!”
I’m increasingly hearing this phrase.
I’ve heard it from individuals I’ve crossed paths with; I’ve read it in emails; I’ve heard it publicly expressed on radio and TV. I’ve heard it because an invisible, silent stalker has disrupted our lives and created a crisis the likes of which we’ve never seen.
People are afraid with a fear stoked by the failure of safeguards to keep us safe. The watchdogs weren’t watching; organizations created to keep plagues away utterly failed to keep the virus localized and in check.
Politicians failed us; warned in years past about the possibility of a pandemic, they didn’t stockpile the equipment (masks, ventilators, etc.) needed to fight off the invader. And science failed us; at least, it has so far, for there are currently no vaccines or therapeutics to form a biological shield against the pathogen.
Betrayed by bulwarks in which they trusted, people are turning to the only preventative available to them — they’re turning to God.
“God bless you!”
To bless another is an attractive human propensity, and pronouncing divine blessing is one way we do this. We say “God bless you” under all sorts of circumstances and conditions. And though we may say these words routinely, I don’t believe we say them unthinkingly, without any real depth of feeling.
I often say these words to others, but it’s difficult for me to explain what I’m doing when I say them. What does “God bless you” mean in a concrete sense?
I don’t know. And the one I say them to doesn’t know. Yet, both of us believe there is virtue in these words. “God bless you” is really a prayer, an admission of our limitations and a request that God step in and do what only He can do to improve a situation.
Sometimes, the best of which I’m capable is to ask God to do for another that of which only He is capable.
And I want you to know that I believe God answers such prayers. I believe that when all else fails us, He can better our lives and enhance our existence.
And because I believe this, for the duration of the present crisis and beyond, please allow me to bequeath this ancient prayer to all reading this column: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face to shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace.”
God indeed bless you with the peace that passes understanding.
Old Business: Long ago, Les Little and I were the starting battery on the Rantoul 4-H softball team. Les could throw accurately and hard. And just recently, I learned he could throw strikes in the kitchen.
Les saw the recipe I had in a previous column for Scottish broth. He made it, brought me some, and it was superb! Just thinking about how good it was flings a craving on me. Thanks, Les!
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.