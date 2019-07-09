To the editor:
I’m writing to say I appreciate Debra Rawlings’ letter regarding my June 26 column in the Press and commend many things she said. Debra sees things differently from me, but no one’s obligated to agree with me on anything.
But she got a couple of things wrong, and it’s to those that I wish to reply.
First, I defined secular humanism as the philosophy endorsed by Harvard professor Harvey Cox, who saw man as “the measure of all things” and believed that human society could dispense with God without any adverse effect. Cox’s humanism was shared by Karl Marx, Nietzsche, Stalin, Mao, et al. Debra, however, defined secular humanism with a benign Wikipedia definition that equivocated my use of the term. Consequently, she wrote about and criticized something I didn’t write about at all.
Second, no one, including Debra, has ever heard me characterize America as a “Christian nation” (it isn’t) or contend that my Christian faith gives me a “lock on what is right” (it doesn’t). Where did that come from?
If she is “disturbed” (her term) because I said America’s fate is entwined with Judeo-Christian values, she’ll just have to be disturbed because I believe this proposition to be beyond dispute. Down the road, there may very well be a secular America, but if so, it won’t be anything like the America I’ve known.
If the secular humanism of which I wrote ever gains the upper hand in this country, the two things Debra said she held most dear about our democracy (“that every person is equal and every person has a voice in government”) won’t amount to spit on the griddle.
About that, history doesn’t stutter.
(If anyone’s interested in pursuing this subject, I’d recommend J. W. Montgomery’s outstanding work, The Shape of America.)
Kenny Chumbley
Rantoul