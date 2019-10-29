At 11:35 am, on Oct. 21, 1805, off a Spanish cape known as Trafalgar, a British naval fleet and a combined French-Spanish fleet were poised for battle.
The Royal Navy ships were commanded by Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson. Just before the battle started, he ordered a message be hoisted to the yards and mastheads of his flagship HMS Victory that became “the most famous battle signal ever made” (David Howarth). “England expects that every man will do his duty” is a line that inspired Englishmen then, and since.
The tactical strategy that destroyed Napoleon’s navy was masterful; but the psychological impact behind Nelson’s message may have contributed more to England’s success at Trafalgar than her seamanship.
How so? Here’s how: it’s always those who expect the best from us who draw the best out of us.
Boreham tells the story of a man named Edward Maynard, who had been in prison for various crimes 19 times. When he came out the 19th time, he expected it wouldn’t be long before he’d be back behind bars. But one day Anthony Ashley-Cooper, the seventh earl of Shaftesbury, walked up to Maynard, shook hands with him and said, “Ah, Maynard, we’ll make a man of you yet.”
“I felt,” said Maynard, “that he really expected me to turn out well, and I pulled myself together that very day.” Maynard never again returned to prison.
It’s amazing how people will rise to our expectations of them. Jesus foresaw the temptation and tragedy that would befall Peter.
“I say to you that this night, before the rooster crows, you will deny me three times,” he said. And that’s exactly what happened.
Christ, however, had prefaced His prediction of Peter’s denial with these words, “I have prayed for you that your faith should not fail . . . when you have returned to Me, strengthen your brethren.”
It was like the promise of a clear morning after a stormy night. Even when Peter went out and wept bitterly over his cowardice and treachery, there was still Christ’s expectation — “When you have returned to Me” — anticipating a day when the coward would be found among the brave, fortifying others for the challenges they faced.
Life has certain expectations. From adolescence on, people expect to find a sweetheart who will be totally and unreservedly committed to them. When this expectation is realized, they expect to have children, a family. And when children come along, it is hoped parents will be wise enough to communicate high expectations to their children.
By great expectations, good men and women are made. With noble expectations, life can be enriched; without them, life is almost guaranteed to be impoverished.
Give those for whom you are responsible something to live up to. Set before them noble goals. Fire the fancy of your children and grandchildren. Maybe your great expectations for them will help to make them great people.
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.