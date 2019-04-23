A friend recently mentioned that he’s thinking about auditioning for “The Wizard of Oz,” which will be presented by the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company this summer. I smiled at this, for few stories are thought of more fondly by baby-boomers like myself than “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
L. Frank Baum was a traveling salesman (our part of the state was within his sales territory) who spun stories for his children. When his mother-in-law suggested he write them down, he did, and in 1899 submitted a manuscript to several publishers, all of whom rejected it.
Finally, the George M. Hill Company in Chicago offered to market the book if Baum would pay for its publication. The book was titled “The Emerald City,” but because of a superstition among publishers that a book with the name of a jewel in the title would fail, Baum renamed it “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” and with that name, it became a giant in the world of fantasy literature.
Edward Wagenknecht, who wrote the first critical essay of the book in 1929, said it was “the first distinctive attempt to construct a fairyland out of American materials” (Utopia Americana, 17). Dorothy is from Kansas, the Wizard is from Omaha and the Scarecrow is found in a cornfield (corn is a New World plant).
Instead of goblins and fairies, there are Munchkins and Winkies and a witch. In the book, Oz isn’t “somewhere over the rainbow” but is in the middle of a great, impassable desert.
One day, as Baum was telling the tale to his children and their friends, a neighbor girl, Tweety Robbins, asked where the Scarecrow and Tin Woodman lived. Baum hadn’t given the name of his fairy land a single thought, but while looking around the room in which they were sitting, he spied a two-drawer filing cabinet in the corner. On the top drawer were the letters A-N, and on the bottom, the letters O-Z, and thus was born the name of a land we’ve all visited in our imagination.
Possibly, my favorite facet of the story involves the paradox of Dorothy’s companions. The Scarecrow wanted brains, but whenever a problem arose, it was he who solved it. The Tin Woodsman wanted a heart, but he was so tenderhearted that when he accidentally stepped on a bug, he wept till his jaws rusted shut. The Cowardly Lion wanted courage, but he was ever the valiant protector of the group.
What these three had in abundance was humility, which is the starting point for all virtue. I love those who are too humble to know they’re great.
C. S. Lewis enjoyed reading fairy tales and said, “A book worth reading only in childhood is not worth reading even then.” Baum said his stories were for everyone whose heart was young.
If you’d like to revisit a special part of your youth, get a copy of “The Wizard,” read it and see if your heart is still young.
I bet it is.
Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.