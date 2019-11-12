Moweaqua ---— The Fisher Bunnies football season ended in the second round of the IHSA playoffs for the second straight season. The Bunnies fell to Central A&M 69-34.
Central A&M got on the board early in the first quarter when Connor Heaton hit Connor Hutchins for a 92-yard touchdown pass just 22 seconds into the game to put the Raiders up 7-0. Just 75 seconds later Jacob Paradee got the Raiders back in the end zone on a three yard touchdown run giving Central A&M the 14-0 lead.
Paradee struck again for the Raiders with 6:31 to go in the first quarter. This time it was through the air from Heaton for a 14-yard touchdown putting Central A&M up 21-0.
The Bunnies would respond when Cale Horsch caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Will Delaney to make the score 21-6 with 2:15 to go in the first.
The Raiders would respond with a Hutchins two-yard touchdown run putting them up 28-6 with 11:55 to go in the second quarter.
Paradee would keep up his monster game with a 21-yard touchdown catch from Heaton with 8:43 to go in the first half making the score 35-6
Delaney would get the Bunnies back on the board on an eight yard scamper making the score 35-13 with 2:15 to go before half.
Hutchins got the Raiders back on the board with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:49 to go before half putting the Raiders up 42-13.
The Bunnies would not stop fighting. Delaney hit Horsch for a 26-yard touchdown right before half to set the half time score at 42-19 at half.
Hutchins opened up the second half scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run with 9:10 to go in the third quarter.
Paradee caught another touchdown pass from Heaton this time from 24-yards out to put the raiders up 56-19.
Tyler Wilson got on the board with a one-yard touchdown run to make the score 56-27.
Hutchins and Paradee would both crack the end zone again from 31 and 19 yards out respectively to make the score 69-27.
The Bunnies wrapped up the scoring with a Will Delaney 68-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 69-34.
The Bunnies ended the season with a 8-3 record.
