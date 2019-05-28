According to public records, the Rantoul park district’s Brookhill Golf Course continued to sink further into the red in 2018, losing $50,000 more in clubhouse receipts than was budgeted.
Brookhill’s pro shop receipts, which are primarily golf sales, have dropped every year for the past five years, tumbling $197,000, or 50 percent.
It is important that I make the distinction that the Rantoul Park District is a separate political subdivision and taxing body and is not a part of the village of Rantoul’s municipal government or the village’s Parks and Recreation Department. And to be clear, the problem is that the park district’s parks suffer from neglect due to a lack of funds.
The cause is that Brookhill Golf Course consumes more and more of the district’s annual parks budget.
Although Rantoul has another golf course in town that is privately owned and open to the public at a comparable cost, the park district keeps spending our park dollars on its failing Brookhill course located a mile outside of town.
The success of any golf course is heavily dependent upon the course’s conditions being kept plush with well-manicured green fairways and putting surfaces.
Every year for over a decade Brookhill’s revenue had dropped. Correspondingly, records show Brookhill’s course maintenance budget was also cut every year. Ten years ago in 2009 the Brookhill course maintenance budget was $317,311; by 2014 it dropped to $273,090, and now in 2019 has plummeted to a meager $190,700.
The same 140-acre golf course with the same grass to cut and maintenance needs, yet when adjusted for inflation budgeted maintenance costs over the past 10 years have dropped 50 percent.
In the golf industry, reductions in course maintenance is quickly followed by a reduction in customers.
Every spring The News-Gazette publishes its annual area list of scheduled golf tournaments/outings and their host golf courses. Local examples for 2019 included Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods golf course has 19 scheduled, Rantoul’s Willow Pond also has 19 scheduled, while Brookhill has only six. Another indicator of Brookhill’s declining appeal.
The park district’s records further reveal that in just the past five years, Brookhill’s annual season golf pass sales have dropped 61 percent. Among the scant 73 passes sold in 2018 were just two resident adult passes, zero resident couple passes, zero young adult passes and zero junior passes.
As any preacher knows, the absence of youth in the church spells its certain demise. The same is true about the absence of youth on a golf course. In total, the majority of season passes sold were in the non-residents categories.
There is only one golf pass category that has not decreased over the years, and it is now the largest. That would, of course, be the number of complimentary golf and cart passes for park district employees and all the board members.
Question: So just how does Brookhill Golf Course stay open?
Answer: At the expense of our parks.
Jack Anderson is a resident of Rantoul.