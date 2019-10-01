Most mornings are spent on thinking about the day ahead and figuring out how it should be. Will it be easy, slow or hard?
And once you take a few steps into the day you kind of see a pattern forming. Each and every day starts out the same, but during the afternoon something may happen to cause a change to occur and send the day in a whole new direction.
How should we handle this dilemma? Well, here is a suggestion. Try to allow for change to be a natural part of the day.
Don’t set yourself up for stressful moments to derail your outlook on your day by giving yourself permission to allow change and redirection and know that it is for your best interest.
Everyday can become a blank slate to start over and reevaluate things being said and done by yourself and others. Train yourself to recognize that you are the one who has control over your thoughts, emotions and actions. Just because others are acting out does not mean you have to act the same way about any situation that presents itself.
Learn to have self control in a world that is begging for a reaction from you to a situation you may or may not be involved in. Try owning your own part first and knowing how you perceive the situation and the outcome. Help yourself become stronger in your own mind. Believe me, it will help you to be more at peace and not so easily rattled by the obvious reasons and causes of the chaos.
It has taken me personally a long time to figure this out, and I am still not complete in my thinking and actions, but I am learning and growing in the peace of my own mind that not all problems are mine to tackle. And besides, I am not the boss of me. God is, and He says it’s all up to Him and nothing goes unjustified.
When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers. Proverbs 21:15
Be encouraged.
Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.