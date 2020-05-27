WOW was I wrong. Not totally wrong but wrong nonetheless. What can I say? COVID-19 is still a major part of our lives like it or not. But I’m an optimist, a person who believes in people.
I can report, thank goodness, manufacturers have stepped up production. Toilet paper and paper towels are no longer stripped from our store shelves. We can breathe a sigh of relief. No longer do you have to spend your hard-earned savings on eBay robbery. Even bottles of water are abundant.
Our concern now is the slam of information that is hurdled at us from every TV, radio channels and newspaper fold. Numbers, scientists, government, economics, blah, blah, blah. My blood pressure is soaring, my eyes are crossed and my neighbors keep peeping at me from behind their living room curtains.
Makes one want to scream. But what good does that do? No one can hear me beyond these four walls.
There are a lot of confusing narratives. How can there not be? We have scientists disagreeing with scientists. Politicians disagreeing (as usual). Government agencies disagreeing. Economic wizards (who hold our 401K and retirement plans in their hands) disagreeing. Their only commonality is they all believe they are right. One BIG vat of boiling hullabaloo.
One minute we’re told to stay inside, the next minute we’re told to be outside in the sun. Wear masks. Wear gloves. Wash your hands. Stay 6 feet apart, but don’t play catch with your kids or throw a Frisbee. Take your temperature. Become couch-potatoes, watch movies, sleep, learn a new language — count your toes. Don’t garden, don’t paint, don’t water your lawn, stay in place until we get back to you. Is this insane?
Every day we find out something new about this virus. We crave the knowledge that tells us what is happening. We look to advisors to tell us what we can do. But experts frustrate us with their self-worth battles.
Take this medication — no that medication — you could get the virus and die. You better listen to us. We have the only iron-clad certainty.
Yet, I’m different. I live in a rural, suburban or metropolitan area. I’m over 60. I’m under thirty. I’m healthy. I have health issues which put me on the caution list. I can walk and chew gum at the same time. Can you?
Some of us are doing better than others. Some of us are helping those neighbors that we see need help. We have grit. We have gumption. We are Americans. It is in our blood to help and comfort those around us. Help them stay on their feet. Be productive. We can do this.
If you think about it, although this time in our lives may be fearful and anxious, at the same time it is daring and adventurous. New doors of opportunity are opening while other doors are slammed in our face. We are forced to look at our lives, good or bad. Rethink how we are going to support our families, take over teaching our kids, learn how to schedule the wealth of daily time that consumes us. Try to connect with state and local governments to get much-needed help (if they would only stop putting me on hold).
Not just one person or method is the sole achiever of a remedy. There are many different scenarios that can be tackled from different angles. We are boundless in our ability to work it out.
If people don’t feel it is in their best interest, they won’t go to an indoor restaurant, bar or get their hair cut, nails done or tattooed. There are people that need to get back to work for their families and their well being. Businesses understand customers will not return if they don’t feel safe. Customers are income. Businesses will figure it out for their particular circumstance.
We are the petri dish of scientific research, a scientist’s dream. We are no longer addressed as individuals but numbers to be played with. We need to remind ourselves that we are people, individuals, who strive to protect our loved ones and family the best we can.
Keep in mind that if you ask anyone who deals with numbers, from accountants to researchers to politicians, numbers can be configured and manipulated to prove their narrative, the real center of this virus obsession.
What is the percentage of the virus numbers, adding the past and present, including the increased testing? Within those numbers what is the percentage of those who have died from the virus? Nationally. Locally. So many numbers, so little time to take advantage of them.
Confusion aside, this might be the perfect time to review the appearance of virtual baseball, basketball, hockey — even car racing. Let alone a discussion on what happened to the latest James Bond movie. However, I just looked out my window and it is dark. I need to sneak outside where my garden needs weeding and watering.
Until next time, pay attention to what is happening around you, dust off your common sense, wear your mask when appropriate, social distance, wash your hands and throw that icky tissue in the trash.
J. Ackerman Werner is the self-published author of The Cellomaker series and a Rantoul native who now resides in Washington, D.C. (Cellomakerseries@gmail.com)