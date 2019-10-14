Wilma E. Borchers, 102, of Rantoul died Sunday morning, Oct. 13, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Borchers was born Nov. 20, 1916, in Wall Township, a daughter of Gustav and Minnie (Priesing) Kietzman. She married Emil Borchers March 1, 1940, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death in April 1970.
She is survived by a son, John (Joyce) Borchers of Rantoul; two daughters, Kay (Harvey) Thomas of McDaniel, Ky., and Emily Borchers Deal of Rantoul; a sister, Jean Watterson of Melvin; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters and two grandchildren.
Mrs. Borchers attended Melvin area schools and graduated from cosmetology school in Bloomington. She owned and operated Gibson Girls Beauty Shop in Gibson City. She also worked at Chanute Air Force Base in food service until her retirement. She worked at the Redwood Inn Gift Shop and Howard Johnson Restaurant, Urbana, as hostess and banquet manager. She owned and operated the restaurant at Prairie Lands, Thomasboro.
She was a member of American Lutheran Church, NARFE-Rantoul Chapter, Red Hat Society and U of I Home Extension – Dewey branch.
Mrs. Borchers grew up playing in a band with family; she never learned to read music but played in a “washboard” band at various functions. She enjoyed traveling and relating her life experiences.
Memorials may be made to her church.