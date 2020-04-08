William “Bill” Williams, 70, of Rantoul died at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Williams was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Champaign, a son of Herbert Williams Sr. and Myrtle (Keeler) Williams.
Survivors include a son, Chad Williams of Paxton; a daughter, Jamie Whisler of Collinsville; and two sisters, Glenda Hall of Mahomet and Nina Hall of Dixon Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers and another brother, Herbert Jr.
Mr. Williams served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver and laborer. He enjoyed working with his hands and bowling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.