William Thomas, 87, of Ludlow died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Ken Chumbley will officiate. Burial will follow in Ludlow Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Thomas was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Harwood Township, a son of Louie and Opal (Meece) Thomas.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Vince) Rainforth of Naples, Fla.; a grandson, Cole Rainforth of Naples; siblings Wylodene Samples of Rantoul, Allan (Janet) Thomas of Ludlow and Lela (Ken) Vandermolen of Fond Du Lac, Wis.; and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gladys Niccum, Dorothy Griswold and Marlene Albers.
Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy and was an American Legion member. He owned and operated with his brother, Thomas Brothers Trucking. He loved racing, especially NASCAR, camping, fishing, shooting pool, snowmobiling, ATV 4-wheeling, custom truck shows and Bluegrass music.