Funeral services for William “Bub” J. Smith, 46, of Mahomet, brother of a Penfield resident, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign.
Mr. Smith died at 8:25 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.
He was born Feb. 15, 1973, in Champaign, a son of Dennis Bohlen and Barbara Rogers. They preceded him in death.
A sister, Jennifer Smith, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include a sister, Donna Cole of Penfield.
Mr. Smith was a union roofer, employed by Industrial Services of Illinois. He was a member of Local 97.
He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider. He loved camping, fishing and all outdoor activities. His favorite hobby was cooking.
He loved his family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Chelse Thompson and Michelle Pointer, in care of Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, IL 61820.
