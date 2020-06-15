Paid obituary
William R. “Randy” Duff, 66, of Rantoul, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He had battled cancer.
He was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Lafayette, to the late William E. Duff, and his mother Wanda Hughes Duff, who survives. His marriage was to Martha Ann “Marty” Bridge Duff in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 15, 1991, and she survives.
He was a 1972 graduate of Delphi High School. He farmed in Carroll County until 1990, then took a position with Indiana Packers Corporation in Delphi, working there until 2004. He then moved to Rantoul, IL, and started working for Rantoul Foods from 2004 until his retirement this year.
He truly loved to farm, raising grain and hogs, and loved all aspects of agriculture. He enjoyed being outside, especially during planting and harvest seasons. He and his wife enjoyed the company vacations they were honored to go on in the Caribbean and other tropical places. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving: wife Marty Duff of Rantoul, IL; children: Shae and Lee Savoie of Camden, Sesaly Reifert of Rossville, William and Lauren Duff of Delphi, Shari and Nelson Smith of Delphi, Jake and Jennifer Johns of Delphi, Nick J. Young of Terre Haute; mother, Wanda P. Duff of Delphi; brothers, Doug Duff and Terry Duff spouse Terry of Delphi; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by a brother Eddie; sister-in-law Chris.
Services: Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Eastern Time at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Wednesday at 10a a.m. Eastern Time. The Rev. Todd Ladd officiating. Burial in Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com