William “Bill” McCall, 91, of Champaign, father of a Thomasboro resident, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, with the Rev. Naomi Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.
Mr. McCall was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Mansfield, a son of Kenneth W. and Gladys B. (Thomas) McCall. He married Jean E. Woller Dec. 20, 1952; she preceded him in death Feb. 27, 2011.
Surviving are three children, Daniel (Pam) McCall and David McCall, both of Champaign and Debra “Sam” McCall of Thomasboro; two grandchildren, Jay Weber of Champaign and Amee (Terry) Lemke of Rantoul; five great-grandchildren; three great- great grandchildren, with one more on the way; and one brother, John Tatman Jr. of Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert McCall and Donald McCall Sr., and two sisters, Jean Gagliano and Mary Ellen Tatman.
Mr. McCall worked his adult life as a bricklayer, retiring from Bricklayers Local 8.
His interests included horses, bowling, country music (especially Hank Williams Sr.) and the Chicago Cubs and U of I athletics.
Memorials may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2201 County Road 900 E, Champaign, IL, or VFW Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign.
