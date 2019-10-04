William “Bill” Maul, 73, of Cissna Park, son of a Paxton resident, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officate. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mr. Maul was born Nov. 20, 1945 in Watseka, a son of Norman and Elizabeth (Neukomm) Maul. He married Wanda Deck in Cissna Park Aug. 27, 1967; she survives.
Also surviving are his six children, Jeannie (Ken Bragg) Maul of Champaign; John (Tresa) Maul of Cissna Park and their children, Marti (Marty) Bauer, Josie Maul, and Riley Maul; Sarah (Justin) Decker of Philo and their son William Decker; Heidi Maul of Fithian; Maria (Kurt) Rademacher of St. Joseph and their daughter Kaelynn Rademacher; and Steven (fiancée, Macey Williams) Maul of Cissna Park; his mother, Elizabeth Maul of Paxton; one sister, Helen Edelman of Salem, Ore.; one brother, Mike (Kathy) Maul of Cissna Park; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Maul.
Mr. Maul was a member of Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park, and was a lifelong farmer in the Cissna Park area.
Memorials may be made to his church or Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minn.
Memories of Mr. Maul may be posted at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.