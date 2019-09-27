William L. “Smokey” Loschen, 84, of Fithian, father of a Potomac resident, died at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, 203 E. Church St., Royal, with the Rev. Jay Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Loschen was born Sept. 12, 1935, on the family farm in rural Fithian, a son of Harm and Frances Boten Loschen. He married Anna Walter Aug. 28, 1955, at Pleasant Grove Church, Danville. She preceded him in death Sept. 14, 2017.
He is survived by two sons, Gary Loschen of Potomac and Darren (Melissa) Loschen of Fithian; one daughter, Dana (David Reyling) Loschen of Savoy; seven grandchildren, Wayne (Seyward) Loschen, David (Heather) Loschen, Dawson (Monica) Loschen, Dentler Loschen, Dalton Loschen, Daylee Reyling and Connor Reyling; four great-grandchildren; one sister, JoAnn (Eddie) Rademaker of Oakwood; one brother-in-law, Marvin Ferguson of Brownsburg, Ind.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Terry Lane Loschen; sister, Bernice Loschen; and daughter-in-law, Melody Loschen.
Mr. Loschen attended Armstrong High School. He was a lifelong farmer in the Fithian area. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal.
He enjoyed camping trips with his family. He was a people person and loved socializing with his many friends over a cup of coffee. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
Memorials may be made to his church.
