William J. Atkins, 80, of Paxton, an Armstrong High School graduate, died at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Atkins was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Bloomington, a son of Talmage and Margaret Hughes Atkins. He married Diane G. Cole Aug. 23, 1963, in Paxton. She preceded him in death May 14, 2013.
He is survived by five sons, Jim Atkins of Paxton, Ken Atkins of Biloxi, Miss., Bill (Tammy) Atkins of Athens, Ga., Randy (Christina) Atkins of Paxton and Patrick “P.K.” (Lori) Atkins of rural Sibley; one daughter, Jackie (Steve) Neal of Corpus Christi, Texas; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Nancy) Atkins of Bloomington; and one sister, Barbara Donaldson of Danville.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Talmage “Tammy” Atkins; and two sisters, Kathy Pickett and Janet Malinowski.
Mr. Atkins spent his childhood in rural Paxton. He graduated from Armstrong Township High School in 1957.
He served in the United States Army from September 1958 to August 1961. After he completed his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., he was stationed in Germany, where he was a quartermaster and mechanic.
He worked at Springer Ford and Ray’s Interstate Shell in Rantoul before owning and operating Atkins Auto, Paxton, for 25 years. He was a member of Paxton United Methodist Church and the Kaiser Car Club.
Mr. Atkins enjoyed restoring antique vehicles, especially Kaisers and Plymouths. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Bears, Cubs and Illini football, basketball and baseball.
