Wendy Grohler, 57, of McAllen, Texas, formerly of Buckley, sister of a Rantoul resident, died at 8:31 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, McAllen, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 Oct. 19 at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Grohler was born Sept. 6, 1962, in Paxton, a daughter of Marvin and Myra Grohler.
She is survived by her mother, Myra Grohler of Buckley; siblings, Connie Butzow of Hoopeston, Steven Grohler of Buckley, Linda (John) Barenthin of Champaign and Rodney (Becky) Grohler of Rantoul; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters, Kathy Wittmeier and Marsha Hitchins.
Ms. Grohler dedicated 34 years of her life to serving her community as an educator. She taught four years at Brownsville Independent School District and 30 years at McAllen ISD. She taught 22 years as a fifth-grade teacher, continued pursuing her love for education and became McAllen ISD’s elementary science and social studies coordinator.
She worked in collaboration with Quinta Mazatlan to provide special opportunities for students with hands-on environmental education trips. She also worked closely with International Museum of Arts and Science (IMAS) to bring science camps for students into many McAllen schools.
She collaborated with Region One and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on a grant to provide science trainings for many teachers. Ms. Grohler also served on the board for the Rio Grande Valley Science Association for many years and was a prominent leader in supporting and improving science instruction throughout the valley and especially in her community where she worked.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor’s choice.
