Wanda K. Thompson, 85, of Paxton died at 9:50 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Thompson was born April 27, 1934, in Hoopeston, a daughter of Clarence L. and Bessie K. Green Kelley. She married Carl L. Thompson May 30, 1953, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. He preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2017.
She is survived by a brother, Steven (Sharon) Kelley of Waynesville, Mo.; five sisters, Peg Clem of Hoopeston, Sally Goodwin of Phoenix, Darlene Davis and Karen Meador, both of Norfolk, Va., and Vickie Kelley of Hoopeston; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Helen Thompson of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, James Thompson; five brothers; and five sisters.
Mrs. Thompson graduated from John Greer High School, Hoopeston, in 1952.
She babysat for a number of children over the years and grew to love and care for them as if they were her own and always enjoyed seeing them as they grew up.
She was a member of Church of Christ in Paxton, VFW Auxiliary Post 4826 in Hoopeston, Mooseheart and a former member of the American Legion Prairie Post 150 Auxiliary in Paxton.
Mrs. Thompson enjoyed crocheting and collecting match books and state-shaped ashtrays.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.