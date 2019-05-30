Walter L. “Tiger” Jones, 53, of Springfield, formerly of Champaign, son of a Rantoul couple, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
Services will be at noon Saturday, June 1, at Crossroads of Life Community Church, Rantoul. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Walker Funeral Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Jones was born Nov.15, 1965, in Champaign, a son of Verdis (Ammons) Anderson and Walter L. Smith. He was raised by his special mother, Cora Tate who loved him as her own. He married Julie Watson in 2007.
Surviving are his wife, Julie A. Jones of Danville; parents, Walter (Leslie) Smith and Cora Tate of Rantoul; stepson, DeMond D. Watson of Danville; siblings, Kwenton Smith, Kyesha Harvey, Kanjya Harvey, Keamous Smith, Jameson Smith, Patrice White, Yvonne Thomas, Tobias Thomas, Aaron Jones, Carlos Jones, Antonio D. Ammons, Sylvia (Datris) Downs, Lov A. Tate and Darren Tate; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his biological mother and grandparents.
Mr. Jones graduated from Champaign Central High School and later attended LSU-Baton Rouge, La. He enjoyed fishing and auto mechanics. He loved listening to music, especially Tupac.
He could talk for hours. Children loved him, and he enjoyed helping others.