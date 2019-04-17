Virginia Thomas, 94, of Rantoul died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Memorial Park, Mason City, Iowa.
Mrs. Thomas was born June 16, 1924, in Beatrice, Neb., one of 11 children of Helen and Rudolph Hohenfield. She married David Thomas. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Pat) Shultz.
She was preceded in death by by her parents; sisters, Sis (Jack Redmond), Gerrie Bramsen, Betty (Fred Albright), Rae (John Husak) and Pete (John Beery); and brothers, Loren (Barb), Sam, Bob (Jean) and Butch Hohenfield.
Mrs. Thomas and her family settled in Mason City, Iowa. She graduated in 1942 from Mason City High School. After her marriage, following her husband through his Air Force career, they finally were assigned to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and retired there. During her husband’s time in service at Chanute, Mrs. Thomas kept busy as a school cafeteria cook for many years. During that time, she was known to the students for her special cinnamon rolls and mashed potatoes (with warm milk, never cold).
She was a member of Eastern Star and various women’s groups. Each month, she would get together with her friends to celebrate each other’s birthdays. She loved working in her gardens and with her house plants. She was an accomplished sewer.
During summers, she and her husband would pack up their beloved dachshund and head to Clear Lake, Iowa, staying with her sister, Betty, and brother-in-law, Fred. Going on road trips, catching up with sisters and brothers and their families.