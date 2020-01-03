Virginia Smith, 83, of Paxton died Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
There will be a private graveside ceremony at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Smith was born March 5, 1936, in Rantoul, a daughter of Fred and Martha (Hadley) Karr. She married Eugene Glazik Oct. 16, 1954, in Rantoul. She later married Jerry Smith June 28, 1969, in Danville. He preceded her in death June 24, 2015.
She is survived by three children, Connie (Bill) Glazik-Pierce of Champaign, Jeffery (Rita) Glazik of Paxton and Anthony (Lori) Glazik of Bonfield; a brother, Eddie Karr of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister and her son, Christopher Glazik.