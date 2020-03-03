Vernon Loeschen, 84, of Paxton died at 8:14 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mr. Loeschen was born July 11, 1935, in Champaign County, a son of William H. and Henrietta Weis Loeschen.He married Erika Eilts Dec. 4, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She survives.
Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Mr. Loeschen graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of Laborer’s Local 703 and was a heavy equipment operator for Lehigh Paving, Paxton.
He grew up in the Flatville area. He and his wife moved to Bayles Lake, Loda, and then to Paxton for the past 19 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and the Martin Luther Men’s Chorus.
Mr. Loeschen enjoyed music, singing and wintering in the Tampa, Fla., area.
