Trent Ohlsson, 15, of Urbana, grandson of a Rantoul resident, died at 12:37 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
A celebration of life and gathering of friends will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Champaign Urbana Elks Lodge 2497, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Please dress in “Teamtrent” shirts or something comfortable as
Trent would not have wanted to dress up or have anyone else dress up.
He was born March 8, 2004, in Urbana, a son of Karl Ohlsson and Christy Ohlsson.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents, George and Joyce Little of Urbana, Roger Shures of Rantoul, David and Julie Ohlsson of Champaign and Mary Alice Stevens (Gary) of Farmer City; and numerous other relatives.
Trent enjoyed wrestling and Xbox. Music was his passion. He also loved spending time with his little cousins, Daphne and Dylan. Trent was a freshman at Urbana High School.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria, in his name.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.