Tracy McGill Hedrick, 77, of Penfield died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Carolyn (Susan) Hedrick; sisters, Mary Chambers and Martha Fry; daughters, Marcy Walker, Kim (Rob) DeLong, Joy Michelle (Mike) Ewing and Elizabeth (Jon) Shroyer; grandchildren, Robb (Heather) DeLong, Ryan (Kayla Wilson) Walker, Danielle (Dustin) Day, Matthew (Katie) Walker, Angela (Jake) Byrne, Eric (Clementina) Ewing, Ashlee Shroyer, Danny Shroyer, Amy Eyestone and Emily Ewing; 11 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Eyestone.
Mr. Hedrick lived in central Illinois all of his life. He was educated at Potomac High School and raised by farmers, Dan and Martha Hedrick (deceased). He was “retired,” however always found work to. He was a farmer as well as a truck driver for many years. TMX, Southland, Schugel Trucking and, most recently, Ehler Bros were all places he called home.
In lieu of gifts the family asks for donations in Mr. Hedrick’s name to St. Jude’s.