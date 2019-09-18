Todd A. Farney, 57, of Paxton died at 2:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Farney was born May 17, 1962, in Paxton, a son of Benjamin and Grace Troxel Farney. He married Becky Swan Feb. 21, 1981, in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Brandon (Hope) Farney of Mahomet and Tyson (Brooke) Farney of St. Joseph; a daughter, Jessica (Jason) Mills of Paxton; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Grace Farney of Rankin; three sisters, Judy (Graig) Johnson, Janet Cuccaro and Charlene Farney; and three brothers, Bill (Vickie) Farney, Ben Farney and Chuck (Frannie) Farney.
He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Truman Swan.
Mr. Farney graduated from Rankin High School in 1980. He was a union operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 841.
Nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandkids, especially while camping and boating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
